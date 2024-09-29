Research Made Accessible: High Schoolers Bridging the Gap in Research Mentorship

Research Made Accessible (RMA), founded in 2022 by Jordan High School students Ishaan Hemrajani, Fahim Jahangir, Niam Jasani, Mihir Gannavarapu, and Sanjay Sreedhar, and later joined by Sudhanva Vasista as Chief of Operations, is a student-led initiative aimed at tackling the lack of research mentorship in underserved areas. Recognizing the disparities in access to research guidance, RMA connects high school students with experienced mentors from renowned institutions like Princeton, Stanford, MIT, and Baylor College of Medicine, providing them with opportunities to engage in meaningful research.

How the Program Works

At RMA, students are paired with mentors based on their research interests, allowing them to explore advanced topics such as gene therapy, artificial intelligence, and evolutionary medicine. These mentors guide students through every step of the research process, from identifying topics to reviewing academic journals. Through a structured and personalized mentorship program, RMA empowers students to dive into the academic world with confidence and purpose. The organization impacts over 2,000 students across 12 countries, with 300+ mentors actively collaborating to drive ongoing success worldwide.

Success Stories

RMA’s mentorship has led to inspiring stories of academic growth and leadership. One standout participant, Emilian Lipnevich, worked with Professor Giasseti, a Baylor University professor whose research focuses on evolutionary medicine and animal conservation. Having grown up on a farm in rural Brazil, Professor Giasseti’s unique journey from veterinary school to a career in science fueled Emilian’s enthusiasm for research. Under her mentorship, Emilian was able to explore bioinformatics and gene editing technologies like CRISPR/Cas9.

Another example of RMA’s transformative impact is Vanshika Burman, whose journey exemplifies how the program fosters both discovery and innovation. Vanshika Burman found her passion for gene therapy and AI through RMA, with her project involving a literature review on these topics, guided by one of RMA’s experienced mentors. These experiences, along with the support of professionals, showcase how RMA students aren’t just learning—they’re actively contributing to the scientific dialogue.

RMA has also hosted research seminars, further enriching students’ learning. On August 9, 2023, Dr. Ashok Kumar, a biomedical scientist with over 43 years of experience in academia, presented a seminar where he discussed his career trajectory and the importance of biomedical research. His talk encouraged students to think critically about their future in scientific research, giving them insight into the challenges and rewards of the field.

Expanding Horizons

With projects already underway in Texas and California, RMA continues to grow. Project Massachusetts will tap into the state’s research institutions like Harvard and MIT, while Project Midwest will focus on bringing research mentorship to regions with fewer opportunities. The organization continues to bridge gaps in research mentorship across the U.S., ensuring students from diverse backgrounds have access to top-tier professors and research opportunities.

The Road Ahead

Despite its success, RMA recognizes the ongoing challenges many students face in accessing research mentorship. Barriers such as a lack of resources and difficulty in connecting with professors continue to limit student opportunities. By increasing awareness and expanding its reach, RMA aims to tackle these barriers head-on. The program strives to ensure that students everywhere, particularly those in underserved communities, can pursue their academic passions and contribute to meaningful research endeavors.

With its strong foundation and far-reaching impact, Research Made Accessible is reshaping the way students engage with academic research, fostering a new generation of leaders and innovators in the scientific world.