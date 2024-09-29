DPS Trooper Dies After Being Struck During Crash Investigation

AUSTIN – It is with great sadness the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of a Highway Patrol Trooper following a traffic crash in Ector County.

Trooper Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez, 25, was investigating a traffic crash along SH 302 when he was struck by a vehicle around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Trooper Ramirez Vasquez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. He was then airlifted to a Lubbock-area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 28.

“There are no words to ease the loss of one of our brothers in uniform,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Alexis Ramirez Vasquez served this state honorably to his very last breath. His commitment to keeping the roads safe, protecting the people of Texas and the sacrifice he made will never be forgotten. Today, I ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Trooper Ramirez Vasquez began his law enforcement career when he joined DPS in 2023. He was stationed in Odessa. Trooper Ramirez Vasquez lived a life of service, serving in the United States Army prior to joining the department, and he was currently serving in the National Guard. He is the 241st DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Trooper Ramirez Vasquez is survived by his parents and three siblings.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.