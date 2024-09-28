Kelsey-Seybold Clinic honored with a proclamation from Fort Bend County for 75 years of service

The celebrations and recognitions keep coming in for Kelsey-Seybold’s 75th Anniversary! On Tuesday, August 27, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic leadership attended Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court, where they were presented with a proclamation commemorating 75 years of service. Tami Frazier, communication and public information manager for Fort Bend County Judge KP George, read the proclamation during court proceedings and honored Kelsey-Seybold for its “longstanding commitment to providing healthcare services to our community.”

Kelsey-Seybold has had a presence in Fort Bend for over 40 years, recently expanding its Fort Bend Campus in April and opening new clinics in Aliana and Rosenberg in the coming months. Kelsey-Seybold has three other clinics in Fort Bend, including its Sienna, Stafford, and Katy clinics.

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic leadership accepted a proclamation for 75 years of service from the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

(L-R): Vincent Morales Jr., Fort Bend County commissioner, Precinct 1; Grady Prestage, Fort Bend County commissioner, Precinct 2; Azam Kundi, M.D., vice chairman of the board, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; KP George, Fort Bend County judge; Tony Lin, M.D., chairman and CEO, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Andy Meyers, Fort Bend County commissioner, Precinct 3; Dexter McCoy, Fort Bend County commissioner, Precinct 4; and Kenneth Janis, chief operating officer, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.