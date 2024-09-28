Katy ISD Remains Top Public School District in Houston and Texas

KATY, TX [September 27, 2024] – Katy ISD has once again been named the top-ranked public school district in Houston and Texas, according to Niche ratings released today. In the 2025 rankings, the District secured the coveted #1 position in the greater Houston area for the fourth consecutive year.

“Our educators and staff are committed to delivering the highest-quality learning experiences for our students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD Superintendent of Schools. “For four years running, the Niche rankings have affirmed what we’ve always known — the Katy ISD school community represents the standard of excellence in public education.”

In addition, Katy ISD earned an impressive ranking of #7 in the entire state of Texas. Among the six districts ahead of it, Katy ISD is the largest, while the others have student populations of 22,000 or fewer.

Five of the District’s high schools were also ranked in the top 50 in the greater Houston area, and they are as follows: Seven Lakes High School, #3; Tompkins High School, #4; Cinco Ranch High School, #10; Taylor High School, #20; and Katy High School, #38.

Katy ISD is recognized as a “destination school district,” situated just west of Houston and serving nearly 96,000 students. Due to its rapid growth, enrollment is projected to exceed 100,000 students by 2028.

Niche, a national organization that reviews and ranks K-12 schools and districts, evaluates institutions across the country using parent and student reviews and essential statistics and data from the U.S. Department of Education. This includes state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, and SAT/ACT scores. For more information, visit www.niche.com.

