Disaster Recovery Center in Brazoria, Montgomery & Polk Counties Close Permanently Tomorrow September 28

AUSTIN – Disaster Recovery Centers in Brazoria, Montgomery and Polk Counties will close permanently tomorrow, Saturday, Sep. 28 at 4 p.m.

Center locations:

East Montgomery County Community Development Center

16401 1st St.

Splendora, TX 77372

Freeport Recreation Center

803 N Front St.

Freeport, TX 77541

Livingston Public Library

707 N. Tyler Avenue

Livingston, TX 77351

To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc. Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available upon request. For Spanish, press 2.

East Montgomery County Community Development Center

16401 1st St.

Splendora, TX 77372

Freeport Recreation Center

803 N Front St.

Freeport, TX 77541

Livingston Public Library

707 N. Tyler Avenue

Livingston, TX 77351

Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/4798 August 2024 1