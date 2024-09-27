UHD President Blanchard Announces Bold, New Expansion into Downtown Houston During 2024 State of the University Address 

HOUSTON (Sept. 26, 2024) Today University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) President Loren J. Blanchard shared UHD’s bold, new expansion of its footprint into downtown Houston. His announcement was part of his 50th Anniversary State of the University address, which also included plans for a Crime & Urban Issues Data Analysis Center, a new Idea Hub and Entrepreneurship Center, and increased academic programming.

Themed “Excellence. Engagement. Expansion,” the event was emceed by ABC13 Anchor Mayra Moreno and included performances by the recently formed UHD Concert Chorale, under the direction of Professor Orlando Williams.

Through a partnership with Downtown Houston Plus, UHD is expanding to 1801 Main Street and will occupy the entire tenth floor of that building, utilizing 17,000 square feet of office and classroom space. With a focus on post-degree progress, UHD@1801 Main (“The Launchpad”) will house a Career Center Annex, Continuing Education Office, and the Office of Alumni Relations. Plans are also underway for a new Idea Hub and Entrepreneurship Center, bringing together students, faculty, staff and community members to explore ideas, prototypes and business plans that foster innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration and economic impact.

“We are also working through the details of a Crime & Urban Issues Data Analysis Center that will serve as a vital resource for the criminal justice field through the aggregation, analysis and dissemination of comprehensive data,” said Dr. Blanchard. “This center will serve as a nod to our rich history in Criminal Justice education and will position our university as a leader in criminal justice and urban issues innovation.”

“We believe so strongly in the potential of this Crime & Urban Issues Data Analysis Center that we have made it the core of our 2026-27 Legislative Appropriations Request because when this center expands, it will require its own allocated space,” Dr. Blanchard added.

Dr. Blanchard directed his address “to the most important people in the room—our students.” He continued: “Thank you for trusting us with your education and for allowing us to participate in your journey up the socioeconomic ladder.

You are the reason we exist, the reason we serve, and the reason we continue to press forward with new initiatives, organizations, partnerships, and academic programs. We are here to ensure you achieve your dreams.”

“Students, let no one tell you that you are not a representation of greatness. I stand here today to tell you that you are, and you represent the hope and promise of this university.”

EXCELLENCE

Throughout the address, Dr. Blanchard gave examples of institutional excellence over the previous 12 months, including:

UHD’s Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, launched in the fall of 2022 and recognized as one of the best in the nation in 2024. AI Degree Guide named it a “Top Pick of the Very Best Master’s Programs in Artificial Intelligence.”

The Texas Education Agency commendation of UHD’s Urban Education program—in not one, but two areas: Bilingual Education and long-term teacher retention.

Marilyn Davies College of Business’s student chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management for earning first place in the organization’s 2024 competition, outperforming ten competing universities.

UHD’s Baseball Club, coached by former Astros pitcher Scipio Spinks, playing in the National Collegiate Baseball Association’s Division II World Series.

U.S. News and World Report Rankings

“As a Comprehensive Regional University, the University of Houston-Downtown serves a high percentage of first-generation and economically disadvantaged students,” said Dr. Blanchard. “Our impact on social mobility is not only an investment in our students, but also an investment in their families and their communities, and consequently, it has a direct positive impact on our city.”

News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges rankings:

UHD is No. 27 in social mobility in the region, a nine-point increase since last year.

58 for Regional Universities West, up from No. 62 last year.

Graduation Rates

“When I joined the UHD community in 2021, our six-year FTIC graduation rate was 29%, and our four-year FTIC graduation rate was at 10%,” said Dr. Blanchard. “To say these numbers were alarming is an understatement, and it has been my commitment as President of UHD to change our completion narrative.”

“Today, our six-year graduation rate is 33%. That’s a 4% increase in three years, and given the challenges that universities have faced nationwide in enrollment and retention, this is remarkable progress. But there is more work to do.”

“First time in college students who were directly impacted by the onset of the pandemic in 2020 have now entered that critical four to six-year graduation window. According to our predictive analytics, our graduation rate will remain the same this year. We are holding steady despite the impact of Covid 19. And while we celebrate this steady hold, we know we can, and we must, do better. By 2027, we aim for a graduation rate of 40%, reflecting an 11% increase from 2021.”

Retention

First Time in College retention rate for students who participate in our Gator Success Institute is 70%. For transfer students participating in our Accelerated Transfer and Through in Two initiatives, our retention rate averages 85%. These retention rates are 30% and 45% higher respectively than the average retention rate of non-participating students.

ENGAGEMENT

UHD is strengthening preparation for the workforce across all academic degree programs with high-impact practices such as service learning, undergraduate research, study abroad, field experiences and internships.

Study Abroad Program

Study Abroad students perform better academically and data shows that 74% of participating students graduate within six years.

Scholars Academy

Scholars Academy data shows 46% of Scholars Academy alumni attend professional or graduate school, and 95% secure immediate employment post-graduation.

UHD’s 2026 Quality Enhancement Plan

The focus of UHD’s forward-looking student success initiative is “Transferable Skills for the 21st Century.” The university is currently creating a comprehensive plan to enhance student learning surrounding essential skills for success in today’s dynamic world.

Academic Master Plan

UHD’s Academic Master Plan includes increased programming at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Two new graduate programs were launched over the last year: a Master of Educational Leadership and a Business Intelligence Graduate Certificate. Approvals are pending for a Bachelor of Arts in Translation and a Master of Social Work. More than 10 additional programs are outlined in the plan, including additional programming in engineering technology, green technology, computer science, and artificial intelligence—all aimed at addressing growing needs in the workforce.

In Continuing Education, a Wind Turbine Technician Certificate program was recently launched to support the growing clean energy industry. The 2023 Global Wind Report estimated that over half a million new wind technicians will be needed by 2026, making this program’s timely and necessary workforce support.

Alumni

Last year UHD committed to increased connection with its alumni and improved alumni affinity. “I am happy to report that through the efforts of our Office of Alumni Relations, we have surpassed our goal to increase alumni participation by 80%, with a notable increase in the participation of new graduates,” said Dr. Blanchard. “Alumni engagement matters. UHD alums represent some of the greatest leaders of our local communities.”

This past year, several alumni received special awards or noteworthy promotions:

Noe Diaz, Class of 2012, was appointed Police Chief of Houston Police Department.

Dr. Brigid A. Roberson, Class of 2013, received the Woman of Excellence Award from the Federation of Houston Professional Women Educational Foundation.

Paula Mendoza, Class of 1995 and 2017, received a 2024 Top 20 Impact Makers Award.

Brian A. Fluellen , Class of 2020, was recognized in Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Business Banking.

Class of 2020, was recognized in Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence in Business Banking. Laolu Davies-Yemitan, Class of 2005 and 2022, was awarded the 2024 Outstanding Leadership Award from the Nigerian American Multicultural Council, featured in the Greater Houston Builders Magazine, and elected to the Houston Community College Board of Trustees.

EXPANSION

UHD is moving forward with a three-part campus master plan that dovetails with the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, which is set to commence in 2027 and end in 2038. The timeline is:

By 2030, new buildings will likely be developed on land already owned by the university, including student housing; a convocation center for large-scale events, such as commencement; and a performing arts center.

By 2040, UHD will renovate existing buildings and build new construction on acquired land in the Warehouse District and Downtown District.

By 2050, following the completion of the North Highway Improvement Project, UHD will complete campus expansion, creating a campus that is cohesive and pedestrian friendly with adequate green space, residential housing, state of the art academic buildings, and facilities supporting dynamic learning environments aligned with current workforce technologies.

Dr. Blanchard concluded the 2024 State of the University address with, “We stand here now approaching the end of our 50th anniversary year, but our excellence will continue for 50 years more. Our engagement will elevate this institution beyond what we’ve experienced to date, and expansion is inevitable if we are to reach our full potential as an institution.”

For more information on the future of UHD, visit www.uhd.edu/future