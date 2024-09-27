Stay Safe, Hunt Smart: Texas Game Wardens Provide Archery Season Tips

AUSTIN – Texas’ 2024 archery-only hunting season for white-tailed deer, wild turkey and mule deer is set to begin Sept. 28 and will run through Nov. 1. Before Texans start filling their freezers, Texas Game Wardens have some tips for hunters to keep in mind before they hit the woods, high plains or fields.

Safety is Paramount

Hunters should always make safety a top priority for hunters, no matter the season.

While bows and crossbows are not firearms, they should still be treated like they are when an arrow is on the bow’s string or a bolt is cocked on a crossbow. Always keep them pointed in a safe direction and remember while handling that arrow broadheads are very sharp.

“The number one injury we see with archery hunters is people falling out of tree stands,” said Kurt Kelley, Wood County game warden. “I recommend anyone hunting off the ground wear a safety harness, use a safety line while climbing and maintain three points of contact.”

Licensing, Hunter Education and Archery-Specific Requirements

In addition to having a valid hunting license, hunters must have an archery endorsement to hunt during the archery-only season. Hunters 17-years-old or older must have completed their hunter education certification, unless they have elected to participate in the one-time deferral or were born before Sept. 2, 1971. Hunters under 17 may hunt alone if they have completed their hunter education certification. If not, they and anyone using the deferral, must be accompanied by a licensed adult who is hunter education certified or exempt.

Hunters must have proof of a valid hunting license and hunter education while hunting.

Species Identification and Antler Restrictions

If hunting in an area where mule deer and white-tail deer are present, species identification and knowledge of regulations for each is very important. Some Texas counties have antler restrictions while others don’t (13-inch spread or wider for white-tail deer; 20-inch spread or wider for mule deer). Hunters may also harvest antlerless white-tail deer during the archery-only season but may not harvest antlerless mule deer.

“Mule deer in some areas of the Panhandle offer hunters a pretty high percentage of success due to lack of pressure,” said Ryan Hunter, Potter and Randall County game warden. “With them being fairly common to see, I encourage hunters to do their research ahead of time. Know the bag limits, restrictions and be able to distinguish between the two deer species open for hunting.”

Public Land Hunting

There are multiple types of public land available for archery hunters. The managing authority for each property sets specific requirements, so be aware of those before going hunting.

To hunt on property owned or leased by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), an Annual Public Hunting Permit is required in addition to standard licensing requirements.

Those hunting on TPWD property are required to wear at least 400 square inches of hunter orange material, including orange headwear and at least 144 square inches appearing on both chest and back during daylight hours. Even if hunter orange is not required to hunt other public property, it can be beneficial to wear as other seasons can run concurrent with archery season and additional hunters can be in the woods.

Hunters should also be aware of other regulations surrounding baiting, hunting blinds, alcohol consumption and more.

Archery-Only Counties and County-Specific Ordinances

Hunters need to know which county they are hunting in and follow all state, local and federal regulations.

Texas has four archery-only counties: Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall. These counties allow crossbows to be used during the general white-tailed deer season, Nov. 2 — Jan. 5, but hunters may only use a compound, recurve or longbow during the archery-only season.

Hunters should also keep in mind that county and city municipalities may set their own ordinances such as no archery hunting within city limits or on property smaller than 10 acres.

“Regulations are updated from time to time and can sometimes be complex, especially in counties with unique requirements,” said Daron Blackerby, Grayson County game warden. “If there’s anything you’re unclear on after reviewing the regulations in the Texas Outdoor Annual, call the game warden for the county you will be hunting in. We’re here to help.”

Preparation and Equipment Maintenance

It’s a good idea to carry basic survival gear like a first-aid kit, tourniquet, GPS, compass, zip ties, rain gear and enough water and food to get you through a day or two in case you get lost.

Know your equipment and practice with it regularly. Wardens recommend keeping bows in good working order and wearing proper safety equipment like arm guards.

“Don’t buy a new bow at the beginning of September and then hunt with it opening morning,” said Randy Stovall, Nacogdoches County game warden. “Practicing with it regularly will not only improve accuracy but can also help prevent accidents.”

Ethical Hunting Practices

Ethical hunting should be the goal of every hunter. This includes knowing the target and the area around it, avoiding rushed shots or shots outside effective range, knowing equipment and ensuring quick, humane kills. Waiting at least 30 minutes before tracking a deer is also recommended.

“While we know hunters always try to do their best, sometimes things happen and a shot doesn’t turn out as intended,” said Zack Fisher, Childress and Hall County game warden. “In those cases, it’s a good idea to have contact information for someone with a blood tracking dog. That way, if a deer runs far and you need help tracking it, you are prepared and will stand a greater chance of recovering the animal.”

Weather and Terrain Challenges

Texas weather is often unpredictable, especially during archery season. Some parts of the state may still be hot while others could experience unexpected cold snaps. Temperature swings can happen quickly, so don’t be caught unaware and without proper gear. Warmer temperatures can also be a concern post-harvest. Have a processing plan in place ahead of time to prevent meat spoilage.

Additionally, if participating in a spot-and-stalk style hunt, do your research ahead of time and familiarize yourself with the terrain and challenges that may arise.

Retrieving an Animal

It is not uncommon for deer shot with a bow to travel immediately after being shot, which can mean leaving the property you have permission to hunt. Going onto someone else’s property without permission from the landowner is trespassing, even if it is to retrieve your deer. If the deer crosses multiple properties, permission is needed from each landowner before entering the property.

“It’s a misconception that game wardens can go onto private property to retrieve a deer for you,” said Ryan McGinley, Comal County game warden. “I suggest hunters mark the fence or property line where the deer crossed and then use one of the outdoor apps that provide property owner information or go knock on the door of a house if you see one to ask for permission. Getting to know neighboring landowners preseason is also helpful.”

Harvest Reporting, Check Stations and Carcass Disposal

In certain counties, white-tail deer must be tagged and reported within 24 hours of harvest via the Texas Hunt & Fish app or online. For digital license holders, execution of a digital tag serves as completion of mandatory harvest reporting in applicable counties.

Hunters who harvest white-tail or mule deer within designated Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) areas must comply with mandatory testing requirements at a TPWD designated check station within 48 hours of harvest. Hunters that are within the voluntary testing areas are strongly encouraged to have their harvest tested so biologists can monitor the potential presence or spread of CWD.

Statewide carcass disposal requirements must also be followed to help reduce the risk of unintentional transmission of CWD.

Get Outside!

All in all, archery hunting is a unique challenge that the whole family can participate in while spending time outdoors, something game wardens also enjoy.

“I hope hunters know that as game wardens, we aren’t out to get them and are here to help,” said Kelley. “If you blatantly do something wrong on purpose, we will address that, but if you’re trying to do the right thing, we want to help educate you and help you enjoy the outdoors just like we do.”

Many of the tips above focus on regulations and the issues wardens commonly come across in the field. All hunting regulations for this year’s hunting season can be found in the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app or at OutdoorAnnual.com.