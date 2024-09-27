PorkRinds.com Celebrates SMU’s Brandon Crossley, an Unsung Hero of College Football, with the “Crunch Time Hero of the Week” Award

WHO:

Brandon Crossley, Southern Methodist University, and PorkRinds.com

WHAT:

PorkRinds.com, the nation’s premiere “hub” for pork rind lovers everywhere, has announced the Week 4 winner of its 2nd annual “Crunch Time Hero of the Week” campaign. Taking home the honor this week is senior Brandon Crossley, Cornerback for the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs.

Crossley’s Crunch Time play propelled the SMU Mustangs to a 66-42 victory as they challenged Texas Christian University (TCU) in the Battle for the Iron Skillet rivalry game. Brandon’s three tackles and 51-yard fumble recovery resulting in a touchdown helped the Mustangs defeat the TCU Horned Frogs in Dallas over the weekend.

The “Crunch Time Hero of the Week” Award highlights outstanding plays by college football players during the regular season. Each week, a college football player who has a phenomenal play or a significant tackle during the 13-week regular season will be eligible for the “Crunch Time Hero of the Week” award.

The prize pack includes a celebratory trophy, PorkRinds.com swag, and a generous supply of pork rinds to share with friends and family.

Fans can celebrate along with weekly winners, and enter to win free rinds at www.porkrinds.com/crunchtimehero

WHEN:

The campaign runs through November 30th

WHERE:

www.porkrinds.com/crunchtimehero

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

To learn more about PorkRinds.com, visit https://porkrinds.com/ or follow on Instagram at @porkrindsdotcom.