Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert calls for County Judge KP George to step down

As a resident of Fort Bend County and County Treasurer, I am deeply concerned about the “Fake Racism” scandal and indictments of County Judge KP George and his former Chief of Staff, Taral Patel, who is running for Commissioner of Precinct 3.

While everyone deserves a fair trial, the documented actions of these individuals have been deceptive and divisive, undermining the trust of our residents and damaging our county’s global reputation.

At a time when we need to attract commercial and industrial development to alleviate the property tax burden on our community, this scandal is hindering that progress.

Rather than providing transparency, both individuals have chosen to hire lawyers and remain silent, allowing the cloud of this controversy to linger over our county indefinitely. Our global reputation cannot be restored while KP George remains in office. I call for his immediate resignation and the reimbursement of taxpayer funds used for a security detail based on what we now know were fabricated allegations of racist threats.

I urge my fellow Fort Bend County elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, to join me in demanding accountability. Our county deserves leaders committed to integrity and transparency.

Bill Rickert

Fort Bend County Treasurer