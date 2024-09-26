TEACH FOR AMERICA HOUSTON TEACHER RECOGNIZED WITH AWARD FROM THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF FOUNDATION’S EXTRA YARD FOR TEACHERS

Award Given to Exemplary Teachers Across Texas

Houston, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024— Teach For America Houston (TFA) in partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation’s (CFP) Extra Yard for Teachers Week today announced that an early educator has received $250 each in recognition of her incredible impact and unwavering commitment in the classroom. This teacher was selected for their leadership, dedication to student success, and contributions to building a brighter future for their communities through education.

The recipient of this year’s award has demonstrated exceptional teaching practices, from fostering inclusive environments and integrating innovative lesson plans to ensuring their students are equipped with the skills to succeed. This educator is a testament to the power of positive influence in education, as she went above and beyond to inspire and support students.

“The College Football Playoff Foundation is happy to provide support to expand the recruitment of great teachers. With organizations like TFA, we are supporting pipelines of teachers who are connected to their communities and will share their experience with the students they will teach,” said. Britton Banowsky, of the CFP Foundation.

The 2024 award recipient:

Yessenia Ramos-Silva, TFA Houston 2023 Corps Member

9th Grade Biology Teacher, Yes Prep North Central

Ramos-Silva was nominated for her exceptional impact as an educator, teaching with authenticity and her values of respect and humanity. Her students demonstrate a deep understanding of biology, consistently applying their knowledge both in and outside the classroom. Ramos-Silva’s commitment to fostering a strong academic foundation and creating a meaningful learning environment has made a lasting impression on her students.

“We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the College Football Playoff Foundation. Their support of educators across Texas aligns with our work as we continue our mission of expanding educational opportunities in the community, especially for our most vulnerable students,” said Maria Nuñez, Head of Development of TFA Houston. “Education is a key driver of economic mobility for our young people. Our educators work countless hours educating and preparing young people for a future filled with unlimited opportunities and we are immensely grateful for partners that pour directly into our teachers,” Nuñez added.

For more information about TFA, visit www.teachforamerica.org. For more information about CFP, visit www.cfp-foundation.org.

About Teach For America Houston

Teach For America Houston works in partnership with local districts and charter schools to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in Houston in 1991, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, TFA Houston is a force of over 2,200 alumni and corps members impacting more than 31,000 students in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classroom to systems-level positions, their leaders are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org/houston and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the College Football Playoff Foundation

The College Football Playoff Foundation (@CFPExtraYard) is the 501(c)3 non profit organization serving as the community engagement arm of the College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) and works in partnership with institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations and nonprofits to support educators and improve U.S. student outcomes. The purpose of the CFP Foundation lies in supporting PK-12 education across the country. The CFP Foundation’s primary platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four core areas: resources, recognition, professional development, recruitment and retention.