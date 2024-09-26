SUPPORT MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS AND GET YOUR GROOVE ON  AT  THE SHOP CLUB HOUSTON AND DERBY RESTAURANT

WHO: All motor enthusiasts.

WHAT: Join us to mix and mingle with the ‘Miss GroovFest Pageant’ contestants and fellow car enthusiasts at The FUNKENGRÜVEN Vintage VW Club of Houston’s ‘Pre-GroovFest Mixer ‘24’ on Friday, September 27th from 6pm-10pm at The Shop Club – Houston. Dance, groove, and boogie to music by DJ Twisted and enjoy the Southern comfort cuisine, artisan cocktails, and local beer from Derby Restaurant. Come see the world-class automotive collection in this massive 70,000 sq ft facility. Check out the private members’ lounge, cigar lounge and card room. All members, friends, and families are invited and it is open to the public. RSVP to Dan-O at 949-241-1069 or Marshall at 832-444-0189.

Rules for entry: dress up in Groovy 60s and 70s attire, donate a new unwrapped toy for children ages 3-15, and/or make a monetary donation at the door. Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Cash, will be accepted.

WHEN: September 27, 2024 from 6PM-10PM

WHERE: 13150 Breton Ridge St, Houston, TX 77070

LINKS:

Instagram: @theshopcluhouston | @derby.houston

Facebook: The Shop Club Houston | Derby Houston

Website: https://theshopclubs.com/houston/

High Resolution photos: https://jerometsophotography.smugmug.com/Photography/2024-Portraits/The-Shop-Derby-Texas/n-NhDr2s

ABOUT THE SHOP CLUB:

The Shop Club is a social club where car and motorcycle enthusiasts of all levels come together to build and share their passion. All are welcome and valued as part of our inclusive community. We host regular events for members and the general car community. With more than 250 parking spaces, there is always plenty of parking. The Shop is the place for socializing, service, dining, storage, DIY, classes, auto sales and consignments, all under one roof.