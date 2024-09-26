Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Passage of Continuing Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after voting in favor of a short-term continuing resolution.

Sen. Cruz said, “Today’s continuing resolution included several much-needed provisions to help ensure our presidential candidates are safe and to help states like Texas recover when disaster strikes. I have called for President Trump to receive greater security from the Secret Service, and this continuing resolution provides additional funding to help address serious problems in the Secret Service. Additionally, this CR replenishes our disaster relief fund to help Texas and other states recover from severe weather.”