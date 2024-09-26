Katy ISD Music Ensembles Named To National Honors List

KATY, TX [September 26, 2024] – Fourteen Katy ISD ensembles have earned the 2024 Mark of Excellence recognition from The Foundation for Music Education, continuing the District’s stellar reputation in fine arts. These groups represent the very best of middle and high school musicianship.

The Mark of Excellence recognizes outstanding performance by middle and high school bands, choirs and orchestras, and the Citation of Excellence recognizes high achievement by non-varsity middle and high school bands and orchestras. The top 25% of entrants are marked “National Winner” and “Citation Winner,” respectively, and the second 25% of entrants are named “Commended Winner.”

“Katy ISD continues to shine in fine arts, having fourteen ensembles honored among this year’s winners,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “This national recognition further illustrates the high quality of fine arts education, as well as the quality of our fine arts directors.”

The Foundation for Music Education exists to support and advance music education. Visit www.foundationformusiceducation.org to learn more about the organization.

Pictured below (l-r) are orchestras from Beckendorff and Cinco Ranch junior highs.

Katy ISD’s 2024 awardees include the following ensembles: