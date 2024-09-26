Katy ISD Music Ensembles Named To National Honors List

KATY, TX [September 26, 2024] – Fourteen Katy ISD ensembles have earned the 2024 Mark of Excellence recognition from The Foundation for Music Education, continuing the District’s stellar reputation in fine arts. These groups represent the very best of middle and high school musicianship.
The Mark of Excellence recognizes outstanding performance by middle and high school bands, choirs and orchestras, and the Citation of Excellence recognizes high achievement by non-varsity middle and high school bands and orchestras. The top 25% of entrants are marked “National Winner” and “Citation Winner,” respectively, and the second 25% of entrants are named “Commended Winner.”
“Katy ISD continues to shine in fine arts, having fourteen ensembles honored among this year’s winners,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “This national recognition further illustrates the high quality of fine arts education, as well as the quality of our fine arts directors.”
The Foundation for Music Education exists to support and advance music education. Visit www.foundationformusiceducation.org to learn more about the organization.
Pictured below (l-r) are orchestras from Beckendorff and Cinco Ranch junior highs.
Katy ISD’s 2024 awardees include the following ensembles:
|Distinction
|Category
|Ensemble
|National Winner
|High School Full Orchestra
|Jordan High School Symphony Orchestra (Teachers Kyle Davis and Daniel Galloway)
|National Winner
|High School Full Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School Symphony Orchestra (Teachers Desiree Overree, John Mays and Sean Carlton)
|National Winner
|High School String Orchestra
|Jordan High School Sinfonia Orchestra (Teacher Kyle Davis)
|National Winner
|High School String Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School Symphony Strings (Teacher Desiree Overree)
|National Winner
|Middle School String Orchestra
|Beckendorff Junior High Honor Orchestra (Teacher Amy Williams)
|Commended Winner
|Middle School Treble Choir
|McMeans Junior High Bella Voce (Teacher Steve Kalke)
|Commended Winner
|Middle School Treble Choir
|Seven Lakes Junior High Varsity Treble Choir (Teachers Kristin Likos and Lindsay Fulton)
|Commended Winner
|High School String Orchestra
|Taylor High School Chamber Orchestra (Teachers Clinton Capshaw and Dr. Gracie Ibemere)
|Commended Winner
|Middle School String Orchestra
|Cinco Ranch Junior High Sinfonia Orchestra (Teacher Laura Vu)
|Citation of Excellence Citation Winner
|Band Class AA
|Adams Junior High Symphonic Band (Teacher Randallyn Holdford)
|Citation of Excellence Citation Winner
|High School String Orchestra
|Jordan High School Sinfonietta Orchestra (Teacher Sunny Yam)
|Citation of Excellence Citation Winner
|Middle School String Orchestra
|Cinco Ranch Junior High Cambiata Orchestra (Teacher Laura Vu)
|Citation of Excellence Commended Winner
|Band Class AAAAAA
|Seven Lakes High School Symphonic Winds (Teacher Kyle Witty)
|Citation of Excellence Commended Winner
|High School String Orchestra
|Seven Lakes High School Lyrica Orchestra (Teachers Sean Carlton and Sean Kime)