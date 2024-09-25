UHD President Loren J. Blanchard To Deliver 50th Anniversary State of the University Address

Excellence. Engagement. Expansion.

HOUSTON (Sept. 25, 2024) – During his upcoming State of the University address, University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) President Loren J. Blanchard will unveil substantial campus expansion plans aimed at deepening UHD’s footprint in the downtown corridor, as well as new academic programming to take place at UHD in the near future.

UHD President Loren J. Blanchard also will highlight some of UHD’s successes over the past year, including:

Increased graduation rates.

Recognition of our Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program as one of the best in the nation.

Texas Education Agency’s commendation of UHD’s Urban Education program.

Men’s Baseball Club in the National Collegiate Baseball Association’s Division II World Series, coached by former Astros pitcher Scipio Spinks.

Launch of Master of Educational Leadership program and a Business Intelligence Graduate Certificate.

He will also underscore the university’s engagement in the concerns of our city and the needs of our workforce.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26

WHERE: Wilhelmina Cullen Robertson Auditorium, UHD, One Main Street.

Parking in Visitor Parking, 201 Girard.

WHO: University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator

UHD President Loren J. Blanchard

UHD Chorale to perform