Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Galveston County Closing Permanently This Week

AUSTIN – Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Galveston County are closing permanently.

Center locations:

Today, Wednesday, Sep. 25 at 4 p.m.

Historic Galveston Water & Electric Light Community Center

715 30th St.

Galveston TX 77550

Thursday. Sep. 26 at 4 p.m

League City Rec Center

450 W. Walker

League City, TX 77573

To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc. Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .