The Coastal Prairie Conservancy Receives Donation from the Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament

Houston, TX – September 25, 2024 – Today, the Coastal Prairie Conservancy, dedicated to ensuring a resilient future for Texas by preserving coastal prairies, wetlands, farms, and ranches for the benefit of both people and wildlife, now and forever, announces it has been invited to participate in the Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament (HCGT), the central fundraising event of the Halliburton Charitable Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Halliburton and the participants and sponsors of the Charity Golf Tournament for their substantial generosity,” said Mary Anne Piacentini, President and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. “With this donation, the Coastal Prairie Conservancy plans to expand the protection and restoration of coastal prairie lands across the Greater Houston area. As growth threatens thousands of acres, CPC’s restoration efforts are more urgent than ever. By conserving natural lands, CPC helps address flooding, preserve biodiversity, and provide homes for wildlife, all while fostering a resilient community. Through public access, educational programming, and collaborative efforts, CPC connects people with nature, ensuring a lasting impact on both the environment and local communities.

On Oct. 2, the Halliburton Charitable Foundation will hold its 31st tournament in Houston, Texas. The tournament will bring golfers, sponsors, and philanthropic leaders together to raise funds to support various charitable organizations from across the U.S., including the Coastal Prairie Conservancy.

“The Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament exemplifies our commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and operate. The impactful work from charities like the Coastal Prairie Conservancy significantly enhance the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president, and CEO.

Proceeds from the event benefit a select group of charities with plans to make a significant impact through a major capital expenditure or a special community program. Selected nonprofits must serve a specific audience and demonstrate the reach and impact of the proposed capital expenditure or community program.

Last year’s event raised more than $3.8 million – setting a record for the most raised in a single year at the tournament. This year, HCGT is seeking to break records again, raising and donating funds to benefit more than 100 charities nationwide in 2024.