Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Releases Statement on Passing of Opioid Abatement Fund Council Member, Dr. Lori Holleran Steiker

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today released the following statement after the passing of Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council member, Dr. Lori Holleran Steiker:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Lori Holleran Steiker, who had served on the Opioid Abatement Fund Council since her appointment in 2021. In that time, Dr. Holleran Steiker’s tremendous dedication and expertise helped inform every decision made by the Council. She built an extraordinary legacy on the Council, all while battling metastatic cancer.

“Dr. Holleran Steiker’s research, teaching and public service have improved the lives of countless Texans. She leaves behind an immeasurable impact on the ongoing fight against opioids and substance use disorder.

“Please join Dara and me in extending our heartfelt prayers and condolences to Dr. Holleran Steiker’s family, friends and all who were inspired by her critical work.”