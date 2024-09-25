CENTRAL FORT BEND CHAMBER & DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF RICHMOND TO HOST 5th ANNUAL ONE TABLE COMMUNITY DINNER

(RICHMOND, TEXAS) The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Development Corporation of Richmond are excited to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the One Table Community Dinner on Morton Street in front of City Hall on Friday, October 11, 2024, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Three hundred guests will dine at one long table on Morton Street under the Texas stars and enjoy a four-course meal crafted by local restaurants. The family-style meal will be served with complimentary beer and wine. Guests can enjoy the evening by dancing in the street to the music of Crystal Sounds and visiting Stevie the Photo Bus to get their photo souvenir.

We would like to thank the following establishments for donating the food and beverages: Community Partner Steve Onstad (formally of Swinging Door), Red River Cantina, Pier 36, Another Time Soda Fountain, Flying Biscuit Café, Jason’s Deli, Rudy’s Country Store, Gino’s and Silver Eagle Distributors. Thank you to our Gold Sponsors, LCG and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and to all of our Event, Silver and Bronze Sponsors for supporting this event.

A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased for $60 by visiting the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at CFBCA.org or by contacting Desirae Cavender, Events and Marketing Director at dcavender@cfbca.org or 281-342-5464.