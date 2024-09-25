Breakthrough T1D to Host Annual Walk Fundraiser

Save the Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

HOUSTON (September 25, 2024) – Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, will welcome thousands of supporters and volunteers at the annual Walk on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Aveva Stadium in Houston.

The Breakthrough T1D Walk is a nationwide movement where hundreds of thousands rally in more than 130 events nationwide to transform the future for those with type 1 diabetes (T1D). The Breakthrough T1D Walk is the Houston community’s chance to support research and make a real difference for the T1D community.

Led by Walk Chair Jamie Werner, whose daughter Athena was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 15 in 2020, the Greater Houston T1D community will walk over two miles alongside Grand Marshals from the Cerny Family and Corporate Honorary Grand Marshal John Shepherd, Senior Managing Director for Ankura to help fund life-changing research for the millions of children, adults and families affected by T1D.

Breakthrough T1D Southern Chapter Executive Director Rick Byrd will welcome guests to a fun-filled family friendly day of entertainment, including an energetic DJ on stage, a Kid’s zone, petting zoo, active inflatables, bracelet making, Floyd’s barber shop providing hair paints, bubble soccer, face painting, balloon artist and more. The Houston Texans cheerleaders and Toro will also join in the fun.

As participating walkers make their way throughout the park, Breakthrough T1D will honor members of the T1D community with a “mile of hope”. This will feature a mile-long path adorned with signs honoring those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Participants can be a part of this special tribute by fundraising or making a donation of $500 per sign.

Following the walk, an award ceremony will take place where teams with the highest donation will receive a traveling disco ball trophy to hold until the following year’s event.

The Breakthrough T1D Walk is free to join, but registration is required for all walkers, including children. Fundraising is encouraged, as the average participant raises more than $400 supporting research to help cure T1D.

Sponsors include Ford, Calpine, Enterprise Mobility, Stellar Bank, Vantage Bank, Sidley Austin, Ankura, Williams, H-E-B, and La Madeleine Café.

Breakthrough T1D invites everyone to support the mission and learn more about T1D. For more information on the Breakthrough T1D Walk or to volunteer, contact Tamara Luera at tluera@BreakthroughT1D.org or 832-699-5163, and visit Breakthrough T1D Walk, Greater Houston Area 2024 – BreakthroughT1D Walk.

WHEN: WHERE: COST: Saturday, November 2, 2024 8 a.m. Site Opens 9 a.m. Opening Ceremony 9:30 a.m. Walk Begins Aveva Stadium (caddy corner to Houston Sports Park) 2055 Mowry St., Houston 77051 288 South and Airport/South of The Medical Center There is no cost to attend Registration is required to participate in the Walk Fundraising is encouraged

**Photos from 2023 BT1D Walk: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/til6c8yg9xg68l2ko8uld/ABO59jfgaPYDoAfJyG8Hmzw?rlkey=8gjlx52qd7gk1kmhrkbrqo2a2&st=o890qy4d&dl=0

About Breakthrough T1D, Southern Texas Chapter

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D