Breaking Rabies Boundaries and Protecting Our Communities



September 28 is World Rabies Day

HOUSTON – In recognition of World Rabies Day on September 28, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) and Harris County Pets (HCP) are urging pet owners to ensure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations to protect them from this fatal virus.

To mark the occasion, HCP will host a special rabies vaccine and microchipping event on September 26, starting at 9 a.m. The first 50 pets will receive FREE rabies vaccinations and microchips on a first-come, first-served basis. Pet owners are limited to two pets per household; all pets must be leashed or in a carrier. Owners are also required to bring previous veterinary records. This event will help protect pets from rabies and ensure they can be easily identified if lost. It will take place at the HCP Clinic, 612 Canino Rd, Houston, TX 77076.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 70,000 people worldwide lose their lives to rabies each year. Rabies is a deadly but preventable virus that attacks the central nervous system, causing brain damage and death if untreated. It spreads through the bites and scratches of infected animals. The virus can also enter through open wounds or broken skin.

Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always fatal, so getting medical care right away after possible exposure is critical. Treatment, called post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), involves cleaning the wound, a dose of rabies immune globulin (HRIG), and a series of rabies vaccines. This treatment is nearly 100% effective if given promptly. Each year, about 60,000 people in the U.S. receive PEP after potential exposure to rabies.

While rabies in humans is rare in the U.S., with fewer than 10 deaths each year, it’s still a serious concern because it’s almost always fatal. Most cases of rabies in the U.S. come from wild animals, especially bats, which are responsible for about 7 out of 10 rabies deaths. Other animals that commonly carry rabies include raccoons, skunks, and foxes. In the U.S., rabies from dogs is rare, but worldwide, dogs cause over 95% of the 70,000 human deaths from rabies each year. In Texas, common rabies carriers include bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.

“Keeping your pets vaccinated against rabies is critical for their safety and for preventing the spread of the virus to other animals and people,” said Corey Steele, Director of HCPH’s Veterinary Public Health (VPH) Division, which oversees Harris County Pets. “Texas law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated by four months of age, and pets must receive boosters annually or every three years, depending on the vaccine.”

“We encourage pet owners to check with their veterinarians to stay up to date on vaccines,” Steele added. “Harris County Pets Clinic also provides low-cost veterinary services, including rabies vaccinations, for any owned pet within Harris County.”

If you encounter a wild animal behaving unusually—such as showing aggression, disorientation, or foaming at the mouth—avoid contact and report the sighting to your Local Rabies Control Authority (LRCA).

An LRCA is responsible for enforcing rabies-related laws, investigating animal bites, and ensuring vaccination compliance. In unincorporated areas of Harris County, VPH serves as the LRCA.

For more information about rabies prevention and how to protect yourself and your pets, visit hcphtx.org/VPH. To learn more about veterinary services, including low-cost rabies vaccinations, visit CountyPets.com.