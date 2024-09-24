Texas Tech K-12 Earns Purple Star Campus Designation

The special recognition from the Governor’s office confirms the school is specially equipped to assist military families.

Texas Tech K-12, Texas Tech University’s fully online kindergarten through 12th grade school, has been designated a Purple Star Campus for the 2024-2025 school year.

The designation is awarded to schools that demonstrate a significant commitment to providing comprehensive support for students from military families. Texas Tech K-12’s high school earned its first designation in 2019, the year the program was established by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Subsequent designations included the elementary and middle schools.

Statewide this year, 541 schools achieved the measure. Texas Tech K-12 is the only public school to receive the designation in Education Service Center Region 17, which serves 64 districts and charter schools in West Texas.

“We are exceptionally proud of Texas Tech K-12’s recognition as a Purple Star Campus,” said Provost Ron Hendrick. “This designation reflects our deep commitment to serving military families and ensuring their students receive the support and resources they need to succeed academically. Our online delivery allows families continuity for students whose lives are often impacted by the challenges of military service. We are privileged to contribute to their educational journey.”

Campuses must meet rigorous criteria, including establishing a campus-based military liaison, creating a dedicated webpage with resources for military-connected families, instituting a campus transition program for military-connected students and supporting a military family assistance initiative.

“We are honored to be designated a Purple Star Campus, as it shows our commitment to working with military families,” said Cari Moye, Texas Tech K-12 principal. “We know that students of military families often encounter frequent transitions and obstacles unique to those families. We work to give extra support and make the transition as smooth as possible. Online school allows military families the flexibility they often need, and we are honored to support them.”

According to a release from Gov. Abbott’s office, these new designations represent a 202% increase from the previous year, reflecting Texas schools’ unwavering dedication to support the nearly 200,000 military-connected students and their families across Texas.

All Texas public school campuses are eligible to receive a Purple Star Designation, regardless of the size of the military-connected student population. Applications are accepted annually, with the designation lasting two years.