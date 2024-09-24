Texas Celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 28

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) asks Texans to invite their friends and family into the outdoors to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF) on Sept. 28.

This annual holiday, celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September, recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife and conservation.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation supporting the special day, saying in part, “Hunting and fishing offer a variety of individual, as well as collective, benefits. Being able to provide for yourselves and your loved ones is an innate drive, and to this end, hunting and fishing are unrivaled. These activities also deepen relationships with loved ones and with nature itself, boosting one’s mental and emotional wellness. Moreover, there are numerous economic and ecological benefits that these activities provide to a state that prides itself on its robust economy.”

Hunters and anglers primarily fund the state’s wildlife management programs through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, stamps and endorsements, as well as through taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment, motorboat fuel, firearms and ammunition. License purchases generate millions of dollars for conservation programs that benefit both game and non-game species statewide. According to a 2022 study, the total economic impact in Texas amounted to a combined $27.6 billion for hunting, fishing and sport shooting activities.

“The significant contribution made by Texas’ outdoors women and men toward research and species management is one of the reasons why the tradition of hunting and fishing in Texas has endured for generations,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz. “Without the help of Texas’ hunters, anglers, and landowners, biologists would not be able to complete critical projects aimed at preserving and maintaining the state’s natural spaces and wildlife population. This year, in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, I invite all Texans to take a hunter education course, attend a neighborhood fishing event and learn how participating in these activities aids in conserving the environment and our native species.”

For many years, the proportion of people who hunt and fish in Texas has lagged behind huge increases in state population. While Texas experienced a pandemic-influenced surge in outdoor recreation, it hasn’t created a significant long-term increase in the total number of people participating in hunting and fishing, which could spell problems for natural resource conservation in the future. Conservation is mostly funded by these participants.

In 2021, TPWD launched the Texas Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) Strategic Plan to connect more Texans to outdoor recreation and carry forward these time-honored traditions to future generations. Continued participation in fishing, boating, hunting and shooting sports helps fund efforts such as fish stocking, access and habitat improvements, and mentored hunting programs, which introduce new hunters to the sport in a safe environment.

In addition to conservation, TPWD endeavors to foster lifelong participants in hunting, fishing, boating, and shooting sports, and create a better-informed public with more interest in conserving wild things and wild places in Texas and beyond.

To learn about hunting, take an online or in-person hunter education course. Hunter education certification is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971 and equips them with the necessary tools and information they need to be safe in the field: basics about firearm safety, species identification, zones of fire and more.

TPWD also offers mentored hunting workshops to introduce new hunters to the experience and teach needed skills. The Hunting for Beginners webpage also offers a wealth of information.

Texans who want to learn to fish can also find many resources on the TPWD Fishing for Beginners webpage: how to get started, safety, basic gear assembly, tackle boxes and supplies, bait and lures, how to cast and more.

Individuals interested in becoming a volunteer fishing instructor can visit the TPWD angler education instructor website. Fishing events around the state are listed on the online event page and no license is required to fish from the shore or dock at a Texas State Park.

Congress launched NHF Day in 1971 to recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in wildlife and conservation. In 1972, Richard Nixon signed the first presidential proclamation to hold it on the fourth Saturday in September every year to celebrate the rich tradition of hunting, target shooting and fishing.

For images of Texans participating in the outdoors, visit the TPWD Flickr page.