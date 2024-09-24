Taral Patel Sows Division. Avoids Facing a Judge Until After the Election Silent for three months about his alleged crimes

SUGAR LAND, TX (Sept. 24, 2024) – Despite overwhelming evidence against him, indicted Fort Bend County Democratic candidate Taral Vipul Patel did not show up for court today (Sept. 23), had his court date pushed to next month, and pleaded not guilty by submitting a form rather than doing it in person. It’s been two months since his arrest, and more than two weeks since being indicted by a grand jury, and he still has not provided any explanations to the voters.

This is part of a pattern of behavior for Patel, who is campaigning for the County’s Precinct 3 Commissioner seat,” Meyers said. “His misdemeanor arraignment earlier this month was reset until after the election, and still there is no explanation.

“This is not the behavior of an innocent man,” Patel’s incumbent opponent Commissioner Andy Meyers said. “He needs to man up and shoot straight with the people of Fort Bend County concerning his eight indictments.”

Arrested on June 12, 2024, Patel faces eight indictments for allegedly impersonating innocent people, creating phony social media accounts, and writing fake racist posts to himself to create sympathy for himself and manipulate the results of the 2024 Democratic Primary and General Election.

Patel is also accused of using similar tactics to influence the results of the 2022 election, in alleged coordination with his former boss, KP George, to help George get reelected as County Judge.

The in-depth investigation began a year ago, led by Democrat District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office and the Texas Rangers. They obtained evidence from Patel’s computers and used subpoenas to obtain records from Facebook, Google, cell phone providers, and other sources.

Evidence shows Patel harmed rivals from both political parties, as well as non-rivals like Democratic Judge Surendran K. Pattel, but Meyers says the most long-lasting damage is to the Fort Bend community.

“No one in recent times has damaged our county more than Taral Vipul Patel. Through his alleged fabrications, he has smeared Fort Bend County on the worldwide stage by pursuing international media to cover this as a campaign issue,” Meyers said. “The news coverage of the fake racist posts will live online forever, making the residents of Fort Bend appear racist and creating an uphill battle to attract investments and jobs due to false perceptions,” Meyers said.

Meyers says Fort Bend County deserves leadership that’s better than Taral Patel.

“As one of the most diverse communities in the nation, Fort Bend County residents deserve leadership that is honest, accountable, and dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community—not someone who focuses on dividing us for personal gain.”