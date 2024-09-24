Sens. Cruz, Heinrich Introduce Bipartisan Bill Supporting Nuclear Fuel Recycling

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) today introduced The Advancing Research in Nuclear Fuel Recycling Act. The bill requires the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Academy of Science to create an independent committee of experts to study recycling the country’s spent nuclear fuel. The DOE-commissioned study would evaluate the cost, benefits, and risks of recycling our spent nuclear fuel compared to the status quo of interim storage. Domestic recycling has the potential to reduce the amount of storage we need for spent nuclear fuel, reduce our dependence on nuclear fuel imported from hostile nations like Russia, and provide another supply of rare elements and isotopes used for certain medicines and advanced technologies.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “No individual state should be responsible for bearing the brunt of nuclear waste accumulation. In order to advance American energy, we need to find ways to maximize our cleanest baseload energy source. I am proud to work with Sen. Heinrich on this bipartisan legislation to study how new technologies can harness the full potential of recycled nuclear energy. Innovation is key to making America energy dominant.”

Sen. Heinrich said, “We need to find ways to provide clean and reliable energy for all Americans. This bill will help identify safe and secure methods of recycling our spent nuclear fuel, which can increase domestic clean energy resources, lower costs, and deliver good-paying jobs for Americans.”

Ed McGinnis, CEO, Curio said, “We commend Senators Cruz and Heinrich for their forward-thinking leadership in the Advancing Research in Nuclear Fuel Recycling Act of 2024. Their dedication underscores the critical importance of nuclear waste recycling in unlocking America’s energy independence and ensuring a sustainable future. By embracing innovative solutions and bridging the gap between technology and policy, we pave the way towards a more environmentally sustainable and economically robust U.S. nuclear sector. Together, we can harness the full potential of nuclear energy while finding a permanent solution to nuclear waste.”

Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO, Oklo said, “Oklo greatly appreciates the interest and support Congress has expressed for commercial recycling of used nuclear fuel. This legislation will help outline benefits and potential policy opportunities, while Oklo continues to deploy its own recycling program for the purpose of supplying fuel for our Aurora powerhouses.”

Doug True, Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer, Nuclear Energy Institute said, “The U.S. nuclear industry supports efforts by Congress to advance used nuclear fuel recycling for its potential to enhance the sustainability and economics of existing and advanced reactors, to improve U.S. energy security, and to convert used fuel into waste forms that can be more easily disposed of in a permanent geologic repository.”

