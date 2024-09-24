Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Israeli Military Strikes in Lebanon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement:

“Hezbollah exerts far-reaching control over Lebanon’s territory, governance, and infrastructure, and they have transformed vast regions of the country into a military terrorist base. They have stockpiled hundreds of thousands of rockets, missiles, precision munitions, and other weapons, which they have placed behind a vast network of human shields, including by placing uncountable ready-to-launch projectiles in civilian homes and buildings across the country. Hezbollah believes that the civilian casualties they generate through their use of human shields will trigger international pressure against and demonization of our Israeli allies, which has happened far too often, including the inexcusable complicity and participation of Biden-Harris officials. Since October, Iran has been using its terrorist groups across the Middle East, including Hamas and Hezbollah, to wage war against Israel. The Israeli government has the right and obligation to respond and protect the Israeli people, and it imperative for that the Biden-Harris administration to reverse its policy of equivocating between Israel and Hezbollah, and for the United States to unequivocally stand with our Israeli allies as they respond to the attacks Iran has been waging through Hezbollah.”