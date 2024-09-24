Registration Now Open for Nov. 22 Texas e-Records Conference in Austin

Austin, TX – Registration for the annual state electronic records management conference, Texas e-Records, is now open. This year’s conference will take place in person in Austin on Nov. 22. The theme is The Next Records Frontier. Registration is open to all Texas public sector employees.

This event is organized by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) and co-sponsored by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to promote electronic records management in Texas government. The conference gathers records management and information technology staff from the state and local level together to learn from each other by sharing case studies, solutions, best practices, challenges and lessons learned.

“This year’s schedule brings together thought leaders on AI, digital archives and more to explore the near- and long-term challenges and opportunities posed by electronic information,” said Craig Kelso, State Records Administrator and Director of TSLAC’s State and Local Records Management Division. “Working together, records, data and information technology staff can maximize the value of information to improve business decisions.”

Prospective attendees may register via the conference’s online event portal at tsl.texas.gov/slrm/training/registration24.

Exhibitors are also invited to participate by purchasing a booth at the conference; more information can be found on the conference website at www.tsl.texas.gov/erecords. Companies offering services or products related to electronic records and data management to Texas state agencies, institutions of higher education or local governments are eligible.

TSLAC and DIR have co-sponsored this annual event since 2000. Registration will remain open until the event is full; in prior years, the conference has fully sold out

###

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.