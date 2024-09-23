YMCA of Greater Houston Hosts Senior Open House to Celebrate Healthy Aging Month

Attendees will have the chance to learn about social gatherings, educational opportunities, health and fitness services, wellness opportunities, volunteer efforts, special day trips and more. ForeverWell members can make their next chapter the best yet by building relationships, finding new hobbies, and exploring creative and exciting ways to stay active.

Being part of a community and staying active provides many advantages for adults ages 55 and better, such as:

· Physically, regular activity helps improve strength, flexibility, and balance, reducing the risk of falls and enhancing overall coordination.

· Mentally, staying active can boost cognitive function and support mental well-being.

· Socially, group exercise and learning opportunities create a welcoming space to make new friends and build meaningful connections, helping seniors maintain a strong support network and stay engaged in their community.

Communities are stronger when all members have the chance to succeed. In line with the YMCA’s mission to create inclusive communities, ForeverWell programs are designed to help older adults stay active, engaged and connected with others, promoting inclusion and belonging for all.

For more information about ForeverWell programming or to find a Senior Open House near you, please visit ymcahouston.org or contact your local YMCA.