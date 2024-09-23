Two Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris and Montgomery Counties Close Tomorrow September 21

AUSTIN – Two Disaster Recovery Center in Harris and Montgomery Counties will close permanently tomorrow, Saturday, Sep. 21 at 4 p.m.

Center locations:

San Jacinto College – Generation Park

13455 Lockwood Rd.

Houston TX 77044

Lone Star Convention Center

9055 Airport Road

Conroe, TX 77303

To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc. Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/