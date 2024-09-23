Sen. Cruz Applauds Announcement of House Vote on His Bipartisan CHIPS Permitting Bill

Legislation will expedite Texas semiconductor construction to bolster national and economic security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after it was announced that the bipartisan legislation he authored with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) to dramatically expedite semiconductor manufacturing plant construction would receive a vote on the House floor next week. The Kelly-Cruz bill has already passed the Senate.

“My number-one priority fighting for Texas has always been jobs, jobs, jobs,” said Sen. Cruz. “I am thrilled that the House has scheduled the Kelly-Cruz legislation for a vote next week. I’ve teamed up with Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to pass landmark legislation streamlining environmental permitting rules for new semiconductor factories. When passed, Kelly-Cruz will help bring tens of thousands of jobs to Texas and hundreds of billions in new investments. It will also advance our national security significantly by making us much less dependent on China for advanced semiconductors. Our bipartisan legislation passed the Senate unanimously, and I urge our House colleagues to likewise swiftly pass it into law.”

During the week of September 23rd, the House will vote on S. 2228, the “Building Chips in America Act,” under suspension of the rules, requiring a 2/3 majority of House members for passage. S.2228 was modified with substitute text authored by Sens. Cruz and Kelly (Senate Amendment 1378).

In December, the Senate unanimously passed Sens. Cruz and Kelly’s bipartisan chips permitting bill, which was cosponsored by Sens. Todd Young (R-IN), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). This legislation had also previously passed the Senate in July of 2023 as part of the Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).In October of 2023, Sens. Cruz and Kelly led a bipartisan, bicameral letter with over 100 signers in support of passing these permitting reforms.

In January, Sen. Cruz toured the Samsung facility in Taylor, Texas and reiterated the importance of his CHIPS/National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) legislation. Sen. Cruz also hosted a roundtable event in Round Rock, Texas, to discuss regulatory hurdles facing the semiconductor industry. Sen. Cruz engaged with many Texas-based semiconductor companies, and discussed how burdensome federal environmental requirements are driving up compliance costs for chip manufacturers, leading to slower construction timelines.

In April, Sen. Cruz discussed the need for chips permitting reform at a roundtable discussion hosted by Southern Methodist University after the university had been designated the lead agency for this federally funded economic development initiative, aimed at bolstering semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

Background on Sen. Cruz’s efforts to encourage American innovation through Chips manufacturing: