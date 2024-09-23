Fort Bend County Fair Parade Marshal Announced

The Fort Bend County Fair announced the 2024 Parade Grand Marshal as 3-time American Olympian Simone Manuel. The competitive swimmer and multi-medalist is from Sugar Land, Texas. She graduated from Austin High School and began her gold medal journey right here in Fort Bend County. Simone is a 7-time Olympic medalist (2 gold, four silver, 1 bronze). Most recently, in August at the Paris Olympics, Simone won silver in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. “We are proud to be able to celebrate Simone’s accomplishments as an athlete and as a person who represents Fort Bend County at an international level. We are so proud to have her be part of our big day and give her the honor of leading our parade. We cheered for her as she competed in Paris and now we cheer for her along our parade route” said 2024 Fort Bend County Fair President Alicia Casias.

The Fair’s mission is “Benefiting Youth, Promoting Agriculture, Supporting Education.” As an association, the fair has been providing scholarships for decades. Over $250,000 in scholarships were awarded this year to deserving Fort Bend County students through the Fair’s scholarship program. Over

1.5 million dollars have been generated through the multiple auctions the fair hosts.

The parade will kick off the Fort Bend County Fair’s 10-day run on September 27 at 9:00 am. The fair runs from Sept 27 to October 6 at the Fort Bend County fairgrounds. Parade-goers will get to salute Simone and enjoy 200 other parade entries as they make their way from the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceed west down Hwy—90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg. “Defying Challenges, Raising Champions” is this year’s parade theme. For more information on the Fair’s schedule or to purchase tickets, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.