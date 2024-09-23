Disaster Recovery Center in Wharton County Closing Tomorrow September 24

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Wharton County will close permanently on Tuesday, Sep. 24 at 4:00 p.m.
Center location:
Wharton Civic Center 1924 N. Fulton
Wharton, TX 77488
To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc. Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed on Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding.
All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.
For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781 and fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.