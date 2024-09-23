Disaster Recovery Center in Wharton County Closing Tomorrow September 24

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Wharton County will close permanently on Tuesday, Sep. 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Center location:

Wharton Civic Center 1924 N. Fulton

Wharton, TX 77488

To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc. Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed on Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .