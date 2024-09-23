DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO. PRESENTS RACE

Performance dates: Oct 18 – Nov 2, 2024

HOUSTON, TX — In its first production Season 9, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) presents Race, a play that delves into the legal system and its inherent biases. It’s a bold, unapologetic exploration of racial politics written by David Mamet and directed by Malinda L. Beckham.

ABOUT THE PLAY

When a wealthy white businessman is accused of the sexual assault of a black woman with whom he has had prior relations, he employs a multicultural law firm to defend him. As the legal team examines the case, the evidence raises questions about race in America.

The play features four diverse characters, each rooted in their own experiences, as they pursue a shared goal where truth is not the concern. Through this pursuit, we come to understand that our worldview is shaped by our personal struggles and experiences which are deeply influenced by race, gender, and privilege.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

David Mamet, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, is known for Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo, Speed-the-Plow, and Oleanna. His work explores power, authority, and moral conflict. Mamet’s films include House of Games, The Spanish Prisoner, and Homicide. He also wrote The Postman Always Rings Twice and The Untouchables. His books include True & False and Three Uses of the Knife. Glengarry Glen Ross won a Tony® Award for Best Revival in 2005 and is being produced on Broadway again in 2025.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Malinda L. Beckham, artistic director for Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., takes the helm as director of Race. Beckham directed The Pillowman, Coyote on a Fence, A Steady Rain (in 2016 and 2022), The Boundary (world premiere), Glengarry Glen Ross, The Exonerated, the streaming production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, and co-directed A Lie of the Mind.

Race features Jay Sullivan as Jack, Andraes Hunt as Henry, Ashlyn Evans as Susan, and Aaron Alford as Charles. Scenic design is by Mark Lewis and Malinda L Beckham who is also designing the costumes. Lighting is by John Baker. Trevor B. Cone is the production manager and provides sound design. Barbara Alicea-Aponte is the assistant director and production stage manager.

DETAILS

CALENDAR LISTING

Theatre/Performing Arts

WHAT

Race

WHO

Written by Written by David Mamet

Directed by Malinda L. Beckham (77077)

Featuring:

Role Actor (ZIP) Previous DDTCo. credits

Charles Aaron Alford* (77082) Dirt Dogs debut

Susan Ashlyn Evans (77477) Dirt Dogs debut

Henry Andraes Hunt (77072) The Boundary (Bar Patron) and

The Exonerated (David)

Jack Jay Sullivan* (77003) Dirt Dogs debut

* The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

WHEN

October Oct 18-Nov 2, 2024

PERFORMANCES

Opening night

Friday, Oct 18, 2024 (followed by a champagne reception)

Evenings

8pm | Fridays & Saturdays, Oct 18, 19, 25, 26, Nov 1 & 2

7:30pm | Thursdays Oct 24 & 31

7:30pm | Monday, Oct 28

Matinees

2pm | Sundays, Oct 27 & Nov 2

Approximate run time

1 hr 35 minutes (no intermission)

WHERE

MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston

Matchbox 3, The John P. McGovern Theater, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

BOX OFFICE

713.521.4533 | https://matchouston.org/events/2024/race

TICKETS

Single tickets, $30

Matinees and Industry Mondays are “Pay What You Can”

PRESS CONTACT

Trevor B. Cone, Executive Director

trevor@dirtdogstheatre.org

713. 561.5113

ABOUT DIRT DOGS THEATRE CO.

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. creates multi-faceted theatrical productions that enrich and entertain audiences, inspire artists, and honor playwrights. It was established in 2015 by Houston theatre veterans, Trevor B. Cone, Malinda L. Beckham, and John Baker. Dirt Dogs collaborates with Houston artists and playwrights to provide an opportunity for new works to be seen, and previously produced ones to breathe new life. www.dirtdogstheatre.org.