The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Establishes Mandarin-Speaking Congregation in Katy and Surrounding Areas

Katy, Sept 9, 2024 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pleased to announce the creation of a new congregation for Mandarin speakers in Katy and the surrounding areas.

The ecclesiastical leader of the newly formed congregation, Fred Ong, said, “Two years ago we started a small Sunday school with two families from California and one family from Oregon that moved to the Katy area. When our Sunday School attendance numbers grew to over thirty members, we knew the Lord’s time had come to form a branch [congregation].”

The congregation meets at 9100 Heritage Bluff Drive, Richmond, every Sunday at 1:00pm, offering a place for worship, fellowship, and spiritual growth. Katy Stake President Shad Hanis, said, “This amazing group of members and friends has steadily increased in numbers each week and we invite any Mandarin speaking community members to come join us each Sunday.”

For more information about the Mandarin-speaking congregation and its activities, please contact the Mandarin-speaking missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at (832) 578-0312 or (281)903-4844.

About The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global religious organization headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. With missions of members worldwide, the Church is dedicated to promoting the teachings of Jesus Christ and providing opportunities for spiritual growth and community service