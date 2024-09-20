Taylor High School Science Teacher Earns Award in Teaching

KATY, TX [September 19, 2024] – Taylor High School teacher Heather Burgess has been named the 2024 awardee of the Excellence in High School Chemistry Teaching award by the Greater Houston Section of the American Chemical Society.

Honorees are chosen for their quality of teaching, ability to challenge and inspire students, extracurricular work in chemistry, pursuit of professional development, and service to the education field.

“It is an honor to receive this award from the American Chemical Society because there are so many talented chemistry educators in the greater Houston area,” Burgess said. “I hope to continue inspiring my students and my fellow educators.”

Burgess was chosen for the award based on a nomination letter, her resume and letters of support. She will join other honorees at the organization’s award banquet, scheduled for October 12 at The Junior League of Houston.

Visit the Greater Houston Section of the American Chemical Society online to learn more.