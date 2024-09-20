Inaugural Fig-toberfest scheduled for Oct. 5 in Angleton

Event will include speakers, exhibitors and fig tasting
September 20, 2024 – by Tim Schnettler
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brazoria County is hosting the first Fig-toberfest on Oct. 5 in Angleton.
The event will take place at Lakeside Park, 1234 Enchanted Oaks Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the free event is required and can be done online at https://tx.ag/FigToberFest.
About Fig-toberfest activies
The inaugural Fig-toberfest will take place on Oct. 5 in Angleton and will include speakers, exhibitors and fig tasting. (Texas A&M AgriLife)
The inaugural Fig-toberfest will include educational speakers, exhibitors, tree giveaways, fig tasting and more. Attendees can learn the best way to grow, harvest, propagate and eat figs.
Speakers and topics include:
- Fig research and data, Tim Hartmann, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist and assistant professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station.
- Fig trials, pests and disease of figs and varieties for Brazoria County, Stephen Janak, AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist and program manager, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Hallettsville.
- Destin Noak, the Texas Garden Guy.
- Phil D’Angelis, Phil’s Figs.
For more information, contact Kimberly Mayer, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent in Brazoria County, at Kimberly.mayer@ag.tamu.edu.