Inaugural Fig-toberfest scheduled for Oct. 5 in Angleton

Event will include speakers, exhibitors and fig tasting

September 20, 2024 – by Tim Schnettler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brazoria County is hosting the first Fig-toberfest on Oct. 5 in Angleton.

The event will take place at Lakeside Park, 1234 Enchanted Oaks Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the free event is required and can be done online at https://tx.ag/FigToberFest.

About Fig-toberfest activies

The inaugural Fig-toberfest will take place on Oct. 5 in Angleton and will include speakers, exhibitors and fig tasting. (Texas A&M AgriLife)

The inaugural Fig-toberfest will include educational speakers, exhibitors, tree giveaways, fig tasting and more. Attendees can learn the best way to grow, harvest, propagate and eat figs.

Speakers and topics include:

Fig research and data, Tim Hartmann, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist and assistant professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station.

Fig trials, pests and disease of figs and varieties for Brazoria County, Stephen Janak, AgriLife Extension horticulture specialist and program manager, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Hallettsville.

Destin Noak, the Texas Garden Guy.

Phil D’Angelis, Phil’s Figs.

For more information, contact Kimberly Mayer, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent in Brazoria County, at Kimberly.mayer@ag.tamu.edu.