Houston Grand Opera to Open Season with Verdi’s Il trovatore on Oct. 18, 2024

Company to present stunning new production in five mainstage performances

WHAT: On Oct. 18, 2024, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Il trovatore, Verdi’s iconic masterpiece, in a new production from leading director Stephen Wadsworth. The original HGO production sets the story in modern Spain, where old and new worlds coexist, cathedrals comingling with street art, offering a fresh vision of the composer’s perennially popular tragedy.

The opera centers around the character of Azucena, who is out for vengeance following the death of her mother who, accused of bewitching a child, was burned at the stake. Azucena’s story unfolds in a divided Spain, where her son, the revolutionary troubadour Manrico, is locked in a political and romantic rivalry with the royalist Count di Luna—both are in love with the beautiful Leonora. As these unforgettable characters become ensnared in a web of lies, murder, and revenge, the drama is heightened by Verdi’s sweeping score.

The opera runs two hours and 42 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.

WHO: The production features a cast of opera superstars: mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis in her HGO debut as Azucena; soprano Ailyn Pérez as Leonora; baritenor Michael Spyres as Manrico; baritone Lucas Meachem as Count di Luna; and bass Morris Robinson as Di Luna’s captain, Ferrando. Stephen Wadsworth directs the original HGO production, with Maestro Patrick Summers at the podium.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

TARIFF: Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. Students with a valid student ID may purchase $20 tickets one month prior to the opening of every performance; see HGO.org/tickets.

PHOTO: Link to design images for HGO’s new production of Il trovatore can be found here.