A Disaster Recovery Center in Galveston County is Temporarily Closed Until Monday

AUSTIN – Effective immediately, a Disaster Recovery Center in Galveston County is temporarily closed. The center will reopen Monday, September 23 at 10 a.m.

Center location:

Historic Water Electric Pump Stations

715 30th St.

Galveston, TX 77550

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/