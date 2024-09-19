Trick or Treat in nature’s neighborhood before Halloween at Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s ArBOOretum Family Fall Festival Oct. 19th

HOUSTON, (September 19, 2024) –Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is proud to celebrate Houston’s best fall festival, ArBOOretum, set for Saturday, Oct. 19th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bring the kids out for the Houston Arboretum’s biggest family event of the year, featuring fun activities for all ages. Arboretum Members can attend for free, and all proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation.

Little ghouls and goblins should plan to be at ArBOOretum to play, learn, and enjoy an engaging day of activities. The popular Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail will lead kids on an adventure of discovery where they will learn about creatures that live at the Arboretum, while collecting candy along the way. Other favorite ArBOOretum activities throughout the day include:

Carnival Swings

Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail

Halloween Market

Live Animal Encounters

Pumpkin Decorating

Train Rides

Food trucks will also be on hand to keep guests well-fed and hydrated.

“Year after year, ArBOOretum is hands down our most popular family event, with parents and children enjoying fun fall activities all day long,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director of the Houston Arboretum. “Guests can also enjoy our beautiful nature trails, field stations, Nature Playscape for youngsters, along with flora and fauna. Consider becoming an ArBOOretum sponsor or joining the Arboretum as a Member for wonderful benefits throughout the year, including free or reduced admission to events.”

ExxonMobil is the Presenting Sponsor of ArBOOretum. Additional sponsors include ACT Pipe & Supply, Inc., Main Street Capital Corporation, and Amegy Bank.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19th

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Last entry is 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Free for members and children under age 3

$20 for nonmembers ages 3 and up



Tickets can be purchased in advance online on our website at https://houstonarboretum.org/event/arbooretum/.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Guest Entrance: 120 West Loop North Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

PARKING: The Arboretum grounds will be closed to parking for ArBOOretum. Please check our website for parking and shuttle details which are coming soon. Ride sharing is also encouraged. Limited handicap parking will be available at the Woodway Entrance.

Comfortable walking shoes and costumes are encouraged. No pets are allowed during ArBOOretum; the event is rain or shine. All funds raised support nature conservation and educational programming for the Houston Arboretum.

Photos by Christine Mansfield, Houston Arboretum.

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to

people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and

animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the

state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more

than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of

membership visit houstonarboretum.org.