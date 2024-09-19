Third Annual Northside Festival at UHD To Feature Headliner Leslie Lugo

Noon to 6 p.m., September 28, 2024

HOUSTON (Sept. 19, 2024) – The Greater Northside Management District is hosting its third annual Northside Festival at the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. To be held in the Naylor Parking Lot of UHD’s College of Sciences and Technology Building, the free, family-friendly festival will feature a musical performance by recording artist Leslie Lugo.

Bilingual, award-winning performer and accomplished Grammy-recognized singer/songwriter, Ms. Lugo is releasing her highly anticipated CD, “Éxitos Del Ayer,” later this year.

This year’s festival promises to be even bigger and better with a day filled with fun activities for both kids and adults, including:

Art market curated by Shop Local Market.

Kid Zone.

Salsa-tasting contest.



Complimentary beverages in the Saint Arnold Beer Garden.

Soloists from UHD Chorale.

Face-painting and caricatures.

WHEN: Noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

WHERE: Naylor Parking Lot, UHD’s College of Sciences and Technology Building, 315 N. Main St.

WHO: Rebecca Reyna, Executive Director, Greater Northside Management District

UHD President Loren J. Blanchard

Leslie Lugo

UHD students, staff, and faculty

WHY: In celebration of the history and culture of the Greater Northside neighborhood, all it has to offer families and local businesses, and the long-standing relationship between the Northside neighborhood and UHD.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Pictures