RODEOHOUSTON® Makes Historic and Unprecedented Purse Increase

Total athlete winnings increase to $2.5 million for 2025

SEPT. 19, 2024 — HOUSTON — Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced Thursday, the purse payout for RODEOHOUSTON’s 2025 Rodeo will increase by $355,500 making the total payout $2,533,500 million.

RODEOHOUSTON reaffirms its commitment to excellence by investing more funds in the top four winning athletes per event. Responding to valuable athlete feedback, increasing the total purse to

$2.5 million was a decision the Rodeo was proud to make. For each of the eight events, the total payout has now increased from $242,000 to $281,500. The rodeo events include tie-down roping, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and bull riding. This increase not only elevates the stakes but also underscores the event’s responsiveness to its athletes’ needs, further cementing its reputation as a leader in the rodeo industry.

“As the world’s richest regular season rodeo, we are so proud to say we can now offer a purse of this size to our incredible contestants,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “As RODEOHOUSTON continues to maintain its place among top

rodeos, we continue to evolve, and it’s one of our priorities to ensure our payout amounts do too. These athletes are among the most competitive in the world, and we are proud to be a rodeo they strive to compete in.”

There are eight Rodeo events organized into five three-day Super Series, two Semifinal rounds, two Wild Card rounds, and a Championship round. The Championship includes 10 athletes competing in each event, with the top four immediately competing in a Championship Shootout Round to determine the event champion and the now $65,000 prize winner, a $15,000 increase from 2024.

“In the last five to 10 years, there has been a big shift with more money being added to events and we are thrilled to see that showcased at RODEOHOUSTON in 2025. Houston’s unwavering support for athletes and their families during the 20-day competition is invaluable. This financial boost will expand opportunities for rodeo athletes, elevating the sport to new heights,” said Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

RODEOHOUSTON continues to raise the bar for rodeo athletes, offering not just increased purses but a variety of financial opportunities. In a landmark year, 2024 saw every competing athlete receive compensation, underscoring the event’s commitment to supporting rodeo professionals.

RODEOHOUSTON Super Series was established and implemented in 2007, as part of the 75th anniversary of the Show. Women’s breakaway roping debuted at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022, and in 2023, moved to compete for 20 consecutive nights. Also in 2023, RODEOHOUSTON redistributed nearly $250,000 in funds to contestants when what was called the Super Shootout was eliminated.

RODEOHOUSTON is an official PRCA National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Money Event, with earnings from RODEOHOUSTON counting toward qualification for the NFR and the PRCA World Standings.

To learn more about RODEOHOUSTON, click here.