Miller Career & Technology Center To Host Several Fall Events for Families

KATY, TX [September 19, 2024] – Did you know there's a hidden gem in Katy ISD where you can get your car serviced, pamper your pet, and treat yourself to a haircut or manicure – all in one place? Discover these incredible programs and so much more at Katy ISD's Miller Career & Technology Center! The facility will host several events this fall, inviting students and families to learn more about the District's unique programs.

The Miller Career & Technology Center serves as a central site for the District’s career and technical education (CTE) courses not offered at students’ home campuses, designed for juniors and seniors. Katy ISD offers courses in the following areas:

Architectural Design

Automotive Technology

Cisco Network Engineering

Clinical Rotations

Computer Technician

Construction Trades

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

Cyber Security

Dental Assisting

Digital Audio

Education & Training

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

Film

Law Enforcement

Legal Studies

Manufacturing Engineering

Pharmacy Tech

Practicum in STEM

Veterinary Medicine

Students in grades 7-11 and their parents will be able to tour the Center and learn about the District’s CTE programs over the dates below. Families can sign up here for a tour date.

Family Tour Days

Saturday, September 28 – 9:00-10:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8 – 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 9 – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 – 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 12 – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13 – 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

“We have a wide selection of CTE programs in Katy ISD, something to meet nearly every student’s interest” said Jeannie Knierim, Director of Career and Technical Education in Katy ISD. “The Family Tour Days provide our students and families with the chance to see our state-of-the-art facility that can support their interests and goals.”

Also, this fall, the Center’s Enterprise Businesses will be open to the community. The Garage, Dog Wash and Salon provide services to patrons for affordable prices.