Miller Career & Technology Center To Host Several Fall Events for Families

KATY, TX [September 19, 2024] – Did you know there’s a hidden gem in Katy ISD where you can get your car serviced, pamper your pet, and treat yourself to a haircut or manicure – all in one place? Discover these incredible programs and so much more at Katy ISD’s Miller Career & Technology Center! The facility will host several events this fall, inviting students and families to learn more about the District’s unique programs.
The Miller Career & Technology Center serves as a central site for the District’s career and technical education (CTE) courses not offered at students’ home campuses, designed for juniors and seniors. Katy ISD offers courses in the following areas:
- Architectural Design
- Automotive Technology
- Cisco Network Engineering
- Clinical Rotations
- Computer Technician
- Construction Trades
- Cosmetology
- Culinary Arts
- Cyber Security
- Dental Assisting
- Digital Audio
- Education & Training
- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
- Film
- Law Enforcement
- Legal Studies
- Manufacturing Engineering
- Pharmacy Tech
- Practicum in STEM
- Veterinary Medicine
Students in grades 7-11 and their parents will be able to tour the Center and learn about the District’s CTE programs over the dates below. Families can sign up here for a tour date.
Family Tour Days
- Saturday, September 28 – 9:00-10:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 8 – 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 9 – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 12 – 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 12 – 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 13 – 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
“We have a wide selection of CTE programs in Katy ISD, something to meet nearly every student’s interest” said Jeannie Knierim, Director of Career and Technical Education in Katy ISD. “The Family Tour Days provide our students and families with the chance to see our state-of-the-art facility that can support their interests and goals.”
Also, this fall, the Center’s Enterprise Businesses will be open to the community. The Garage, Dog Wash and Salon provide services to patrons for affordable prices.
- The Garage provides several auto services, including oil changes, brake service and more. To schedule an appointment, call (281) 237-7574 or email MCTCAutoshop@katyisd.org. Learn more about The Garage’s offerings online.
- The Dog Wash offers pet grooming services including bathing and drying, and nail trimming. Learn more online about The Dog Wash, and schedule an appointment by email at MCTCGrooming@katyisd.org.
- The Salon offers an array of hair, nail and skin services, and more details can be found online. Appointments can be scheduled at mctcsalon@katyisd.org.