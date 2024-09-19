LOCAL ASTRONOMER TALKS ABOUT METEORS AT FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY

Learn more about the night sky when Fort Bend County Libraries’ Fulshear Branch Library presents a special program on “Meteors & Meteorites” on Saturday, October 12, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 6350 GM Library Road off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093.

Local astronomer William “Bill” Spizzirri, a volunteer with the Fort Bend Astronomy Club’s Astronomy on Wheels program, will explain the difference between meteors and meteorites, where they come from, and their characteristics. He will even have some examples to show!

A member of both the Fort Bend Astronomy Club and the Houston Astronomical Society, Spizzirri has been an avid amateur astronomer for more than 50 years.

The Fort Bend Astronomy Club’s “Astronomy on Wheels” educational-outreach program has been presented at schools, scout meetings, church groups, and at other community meetings over the years.

Recommended for all ages, this program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Fulshear Branch Library (346-481-6800) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).