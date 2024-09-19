Library to host college-preparedness program

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will host a college-preparedness workshop, “College Series: Understanding College Applications & Financial Aid,” on Saturday, October 19, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.

William Keaton, Director of College Readiness at Yes Prep Public Schools, will talk about different types of college-entrance applications and financial-aid applications.

Learn about the pros and cons of different types of college-entrance applications, such as Early Action (EA), Early Decision (ED), Regular Decision (RD), Rolling Admissions, and Priority Applications.

Gain a better understanding of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA), and the College Scholarship Service (CSS) Profile.

College-bound students and their parents, as well as anyone returning to college after a break, are encouraged to attend.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and registration is encouraged. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (832-471-5900), or by visiting the library.