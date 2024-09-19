Cinco Ranch BRANCH LIBRARY HOSTS Costume Swap  

Re-spook, Re-wear, and Re-scare! To encourage creativity and reduce waste through reusing and repurposing, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will have a Costume Swap on Saturday, October 12, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Donate any outgrown costume – from newborn to adult sizes – during the Drop-Off Week (October 1-10) and receive a voucher to be used to select a new-to-you costume at the Costume Swap on October 12!

Donated costumes should be freshly laundered, free of any tears or damage, bagged with all accessories, and brought to the first-floor Information Desk, where the donor will receive one voucher per costume to be used on the day of the Costume Swap.

On the day of the Costume Swap (October 12), anyone with a voucher will have early access from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm; those without a voucher may browse the selections during the general-access period, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).