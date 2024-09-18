Tickets Now On Sale for Classic Christmas: Houston’s All-New Holiday Experience Coming To Memorial City Mall

WHAT: Step into a world of Real Holiday Magic at Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas. This season, cherished holiday traditions come to life at Memorial City Mall amid a spectacle of dazzling lights. Crafted by the creators of the renowned World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, Enchant Christmas, this immersive holiday celebration promises to create unforgettable moments of togetherness and joy at this beloved time of year.

Holiday revelers can look forward to an array of joyful activities and cherished experiences, ensuring a season full of happiness and wonder, including:

Larger-Than-Life Light Display – Delight in 55,000 square feet of dazzling light sculptures, featuring exciting custom and interactive Coca-Cola-inspired displays.

– Delight in 55,000 square feet of dazzling light sculptures, featuring exciting custom and interactive Coca-Cola-inspired displays. Market Square – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from a local assortment of vendors showcasing their wares. Vendor applications are still being accepted at ClassicChristmas.com.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from a local assortment of vendors showcasing their wares. Vendor applications are still being accepted at ClassicChristmas.com. Ice Skating – skate amidst the lights with those you love – this is a unique ice skating experience.

– skate amidst the lights with those you love – this is a unique ice skating experience. Snow Slide – Hop on an inner tube and glide down the thrilling Classic Christmas Snow Slide.

– Hop on an inner tube and glide down the thrilling Classic Christmas Snow Slide. Seasonal Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.

– Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone. Live Entertainment – Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue and more local, seasonal artist features.

– Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue and more local, seasonal artist features. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa and Mrs. Claus will take photos in his workshop – your holiday photo dream come true!

– Santa and Mrs. Claus will take photos in his workshop – your holiday photo dream come true! Book A Holiday Party – From holiday gatherings to birthdays and proposals to office parties, Classic Christmas is your celebration destination this holiday season – groups 10+ get access to special pricing. Inquire today >>

WHEN: November 16-December 29, 2024

Theme Night Calendar:

12/1 – Paws n’ Claus

12/6 – Country Christmas

12/8 – Military Appreciation Night

12/1 – Fiesta Navideña

12/15 – Ugly Christmas Sweater Night

WHERE:

Memorial City Mall

303 Memorial City Way

Houston, TX 77024

TICKETS: Starting at $27.99 – on sale now at ClassicChristmas.com >>

PHOTO & VIDEO: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7cvefksbyympy1s8hac4p/ANllpArT99o3y8wQIZmcm88?rlkey=wwb2jx19veo34yxflt85uuku7&st=h7st72pm&dl=0