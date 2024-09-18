Rep. Troy E. Nehls Co-Leads the JUDGES Act with Reps. Darrell Issa, Jerrold Nadler, and Hank Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22), alongside Congressmen Darrell Issa (R-CA-48), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-12), and Hank Johnson (D-GA-04), introduced the bipartisan Judicial Understaffing Delays Getting Emergencies Solved (JUDGES) Act of 2024. This legislation would add critically needed federal judgeships to resolve currently understaffed and backlogged courts.

Across the country, dozens of federal district courts are plagued by staggering caseloads and multi-year backlogs. As of June 30, 2024, there were 724,209 pending cases in federal district courts. Despite the increase in our country’s population and a corresponding rise in federal case filings, Congress last authorized new district court judgeships more than two decades ago.

The bipartisan JUDGES Act would:

Create 63 permanent judgeships in six phases from 2025-2035

Add three temporary district court judgeships in Oklahoma

Task Government Accountability Office (GAO) with evaluating the efficiency of federal courts and assessing detention space needs

Require the Judicial Conference to publicly release its judicial seat recommendations and methodology

Authorize additional federal case locations in Utah, Texas, and California to improve access for larger districts

“To ensure the orderly administration of justice, Congress must pass the bipartisan JUDGES Act,” said Congressman Nehls. “Our federal district courts are experiencing severe judicial shortages, causing many Americans, including Texans, to be denied access to our nation’s justice system due to an increase in population and a rise in federal case filings. This is unacceptable. As of March 2023, the Texas federal district court system has a backlog of 14,501 civil cases and 16,436 criminal cases. The JUDGES Act would authorize additional federal courtroom locations and judgeships in several states across the country, including Texas, to address this inefficiency.”

“A severe shortage of judges eventually delivers an array of complications to our courts – and over time, the problem only grows worse until justice is routinely delayed and therefore denied,” said Congressman Issa. The JUDGES Act will deliver immediate relief, a longer-term solution, and a sustainable plan that will prevent this crisis from happening again.”

“The overwhelming backlog of cases facing federal district courts across our country is paralyzing our justice system,” said Congressman Nadler. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing the JUDGES Act, which will authorize the new judgeships necessary to allow cases to be adjudicated swiftly, address the backlog, and get our district court system moving again.”

“Our federal courts, including those in Georgia, are understaffed and overwhelmed,” said Congressman Johnson. “Massive backlogs and delays caused by this shortage of federal judges are symptoms of a judicial crisis that can be ended by Congress today. I’m looking forward to working with Chairman Issa to get this bill to the President’s desk and ensure Americans across the country can continue to access the courthouse doors.”

The JUDGES Act is cosponsored by Representatives Laurel Lee (R-FL-15), Don Bacon (R-NE-02), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02), David Valadao (R-CA-22), Celeste Maloy (R-UT-02), Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02), Young Kim (R-CA-40), Nick LaLota (R-NY-01), Burgess Owens (R-UT-04), Randy Weber (R-TX-14), Al Green (D-TX-09), Kathy Castor (D-FL-14), Cliff Bentz (R-OR-02), Stephanie Bice (R-OK-05), Monica De La Cruz (R-TX-15), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-06), Mike Simpson (R-ID-02), Wesley Hunt (R-TX-38), and Jay Obernolte (R-CA-23).

The Senate companion of the JUDGES Act, introduced by Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Todd Young (R-IN), passed the Senate on August 1, 2024.

Read the bill text HERE.