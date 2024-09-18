LEARN HOW TO AVOID SCAMMERS AT LIBRARY PROGRAM

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present “Avoiding Scams” on Saturday, October 5, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.

Erica Knighton, from the Prairie View A&M Extension Office in Fort Bend County, will talk about the ways con artists use the Internet, cellphones, and email to target unsuspecting victims. Learn about some of the most common scams, as well as the psychology behind the most effective scams.

Those attending will get tips on ways to protect themselves and their family members from becoming the next victim.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).