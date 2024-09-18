Plants will help attract birds, bees and butterflies

WHAT: Calling all gardeners: Fall is one of the best times to garden in Houston, so come on out to the Houston Arboretum’s Fall Plant Sale. A variety of Texas natives will be featured, including perennial and annual wildflowers (including milkweed), grasses, shrubs and trees. These plants are perfect for attracting butterflies, bees and other pollinators to your yard or garden while helping to conserve water, reduce mowing, protect the soil and save money on fertilizer and pesticides.

Some of the plants offered this year include American Beautyberry, Rattlesnake Master, Prairie Blazingstar, Green Milkweed, and Texas Lantana. All proceeds from the Plant Sale benefit the Arboretum’s conservation and education efforts.

WHO: The Houston Arboretum holds plant sales in both fall and spring. Arboretum members receive discounts on all plant purchases.

WHEN: Friday & Saturday, Oct. 11th – 12th from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak Blvd. and Woodway Drive)

Note: The Plant Sale will be located just inside the Arboretum’s 610 Entrance gate on the south side of the entrance road. (The Arboretum has two entrances – Loop 610 and Woodway Drive.) Shoppers are asked to park along the 610 Parking Loop and then walk over to the sale. There will be a small pull-in area to load plant purchases.

COST: Admission to the Fall Plant Sale is free; all are welcome. Parking is $6 and free for Arboretum members using their parking code. Plant prices are as follows: $4.50 – 4 inches; $14 – 1 gallon; $16 – Milkweed; $20 – 2 gallon and $30 – 3 to 5 gallons.

MORE: Guests are encouraged to arrive early for best selection. If you have a cart or wagon, bring one to help transport your plants. There will be a limited number of carts available for use.

For more information about the Fall Plant Sale go to www.houstonarboretum.org/event/fall-plant-sale/. To join the Arboretum and enjoy all the benefits of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org or call 713-681-8433.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Houston Arboretum

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.