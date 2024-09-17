Texas Veteran Suicide Prevention Day is September 22: How to Help Those in Crisis

AUSTIN, TX – September 22 is Texas Veteran Suicide Prevention Day. The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) wants to help inform veterans, their families, friends and communities of the risk factors, warning signs and resources available for those in crisis.

“Anyone can help save lives by knowing how to connect people in need to resources and knowing risk factors,” said Dr. Blake Harris, TVC Veterans Mental Health Department Director.

Harris says just asking if someone served is a good way to start helping veterans in need. “By asking ‘Have you or an immediate family member ever served in the military?’, you begin building rapport and understanding, these are critical steps in providing the proper referrals and resources,” said Harris. “Asking if someone served may also be a crucial step toward suicide prevention.”

Licensed Professional Counselor and TVC Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jessica Del Rio advises not to avoid the issue of suicide. “Asking someone if they are having thoughts about suicide does not mean it will make someone consider it as an option.”

In broaching that subject, Del Rio noted warning signs to look for. “Some of the warning signs are loss of interest in activities, in something they used to enjoy … talking or writing about suicide, decreased social interaction, no self-care, no grooming, feeling hopeless or worthless, and putting affairs in order.”

Listen to Del Rio talk about this, risk factors, how to help and more on TVC’s The Voice of Texas Veterans podcast Suicide Prevention: What Can You Do?

( https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/texasveteranscommission/episodes/Suicide-Prevention-What-Can-You-Do-e27g7n4 ) .

TVC Veterans Mental Health Department offers service connection, technical assistance and training in clinical counseling, military culture and suicide prevention. This is provided at no cost to mental health/clinical counseling providers, first responders and any interested organizations and community members. TVC works with national, state and local partners to connect veterans and their families with military culturally competent, trauma informed mental health and supportive services at no cost.

TVC Veterans Mental Health Department also trains and oversees the statewide Military Veteran Peer Network. The Military Veteran Peer Network is veterans talking with and counseling other veterans. It supports mental and overall well-being and can help with local resources from financial aid to housing. Members of the network can be found around the state at MVPN ( https://veteransmentalhealth.texas.gov/military-veteran-peer-network/ ).

September 22 was designated as Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention Day by the Texas Legislature and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2023.

Suicide prevention is part of TVC Veterans Mental Health initiative “Texans Ask: Did Y’all Serve?”. This includes a guide offering best practices for asking about prior military service and gives a step-by-step guide along with resources.

Asking if someone served can help connect them to veteran benefits and resources, education and employment opportunities, peer support and more. It also serves as an important suicide prevention factor.