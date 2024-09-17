Public Meetings Scheduled for Powderhorn State Park

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting two public meetings to address possibilities for recreation and public use of Powderhorn State Park.

The park, acquired by the department in 2021, lies in Calhoun County northwest of Port O’Connor on Matagorda Bay.

TPWD staff will present updated public use concepts for review by the community and seek public input on proposed facilities and recreational opportunities that could be available at the park once developed.

The meetings will be held:

Port O’Connor – 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Port O’Connor Library, 506 W Main Street

– 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Port O’Connor Library, 506 W Main Street Port Lavaca– 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Calhoun County Agriculture Building/Extension Office, 331 Henry Barber Way

Maps showing the proposed Public Use Plan will be available for viewing and a question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

TPWD is accepting questions and comments for this phase of the project until Oct. 31. They may be submitted to:

Justin Fleury, TPWD park planner, 4200 Smith School Road, Austin, TX, 78744, justin.fleury@tpwd.texas.gov, 512-389-4367

Sarah Affeldt, Powderhorn State Park superintendent, P.O. Box 418, Port O’Connor, TX, 77982, sarah.affeldt@tpwd.texas.gov, 361-557-0006

Reagan Faught, Texas State Parks regional director, 715 TX-35 BUS, Rockport, TX, 78382, reagan.faught@tpwd.texas.gov, 361-790-0303

TPWD will make the presentation available online and can share it via email. Community members are also encouraged to share questions and/or comments throughout the planning process by using the contact information listed above.

For more information about this property, visit the Powderhorn State Park page.